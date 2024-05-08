Brunner (LON:BUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,350.00

Shares of Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($16.96) and last traded at GBX 1,342.81 ($16.87), with a volume of 35824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335 ($16.77).

Brunner Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,966.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,288.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,185.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Get Brunner alerts:

Brunner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Brunner’s previous dividend of $5.55. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brunner Company Profile

In related news, insider James Sharp acquired 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,273 ($15.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,922.23 ($2,414.86). 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.