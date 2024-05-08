Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,330.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,330 ($54.40) and last traded at GBX 4,330 ($54.40), with a volume of 56540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,300 ($54.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CWK. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.56) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($58.97) to GBX 4,921 ($61.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.34).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWK

Cranswick Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,939.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,829.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.38), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($68,337.94). In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.56), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,025.13). Also, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.38), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($68,337.94). 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.