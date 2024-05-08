GlobalData (LON:DATA) Sets New 1-Year High at $233.00

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.91), with a volume of 513167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.90).
GlobalData Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5,775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 191.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.13.
GlobalData Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
GlobalData Company Profile
GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.
