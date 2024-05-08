Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Up 12.2%

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Approximately 358,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,271,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £40.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.79.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

