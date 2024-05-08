Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Trading Down 66.6%

Shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) dropped 66.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 33,863,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 5,502,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Trading Down 64.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.35 million, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.57.

About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.

