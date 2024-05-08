C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.60

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.60 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.15), with a volume of 1269074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.80 ($2.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,347.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 568.80. The company has a market cap of £666.93 million, a PE ratio of 2,796.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

