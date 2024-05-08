Craneware (LON:CRW) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,400.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,400 ($30.15) and last traded at GBX 2,370 ($29.77), with a volume of 21653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,380 ($29.90).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,300 ($28.89) to GBX 2,600 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Craneware alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Craneware

Craneware Trading Up 0.8 %

Craneware Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,196.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,949.96. The firm has a market cap of £847.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,333.33 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Craneware’s payout ratio is 13,809.52%.

About Craneware

(Get Free Report)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.