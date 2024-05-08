Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Down 13.6%

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) was down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Approximately 157,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 583,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.08).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.53. The company has a market cap of £11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

