Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Insider Purchases $34,600.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) insider William Benton Jones acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,478 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.3% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned about 0.70% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

