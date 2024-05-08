Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Insider Sells $15,600.00 in Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,035.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Russotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Gregory Russotti sold 5,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

