Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Buys $49,729.20 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.69.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
