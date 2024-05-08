Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,948,000 after buying an additional 583,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,928,000 after buying an additional 117,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after buying an additional 64,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603,743 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HASI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.