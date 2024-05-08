Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 107,162 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,162 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after buying an additional 334,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,774,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

KDP opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

