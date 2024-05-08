Hellenic Dynamics (LON:HELD) Trading Down 15.8%

Hellenic Dynamics Plc (LON:HELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.81 ($0.02). Approximately 5,188,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 2,082,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).
Hellenic Dynamics Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.70.
About Hellenic Dynamics
Hellenic Dynamics Plc engages in the cultivation and supply of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dominant strains of medical cannabis flowers in Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
