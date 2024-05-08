Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Inspired Entertainment worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INSE opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

