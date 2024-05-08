Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 2,587 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,697 shares in the company, valued at $405,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52.

On Monday, March 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,759.71.

On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.04. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.