Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 2,587 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,697 shares in the company, valued at $405,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52.
  • On Monday, March 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,759.71.
  • On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $21,591.04.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.04. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

