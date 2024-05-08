Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Up 14.3%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.44 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.44 ($0.71). 285,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 162,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.40 ($0.62).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on shares of Kinovo in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 110,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £45,331.65 ($56,949.31). Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.
Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.
