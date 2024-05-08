LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.37

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 37149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TREE

LendingTree Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $647.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree

In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.