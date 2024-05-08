LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.37

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 37149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TREE
LendingTree Trading Down 2.5 %
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingTree
In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Heather Novitsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $98,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at $27,681.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
