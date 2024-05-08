Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,616 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAX opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $713.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

