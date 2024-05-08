Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 39.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FirstCash by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,885,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,857,528.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,488,004. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.37.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

