Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $819.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $945.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.06 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $954.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

