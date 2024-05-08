Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $91.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

