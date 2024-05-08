Macquarie Group Limited (MQG) to Issue Final Dividend of $3.85 on July 1st

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.85 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 12th.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
