Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at UBS Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRNA. HSBC reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.89.

Moderna stock opened at $121.07 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

