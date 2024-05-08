Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.07 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

