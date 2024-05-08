Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.94 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.75.

Insider Activity

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $196.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.