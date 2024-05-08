Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,249,000 after purchasing an additional 327,383 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,617,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $141.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

