Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.62. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

