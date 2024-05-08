Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,969,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 6,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $69,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,994,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,490,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,246,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE:RNGR opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

