Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.59

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 6901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

