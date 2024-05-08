The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Hersh Kozlov Buys 1,000 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TBBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.