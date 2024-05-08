TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

