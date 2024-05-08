Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $58.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSN. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $274,707,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,574,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.