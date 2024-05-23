Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,913,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in International Paper by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in International Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE IP opened at $42.11 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $334,570. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

