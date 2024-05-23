PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

