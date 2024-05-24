Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

