NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,250.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $850.00 to $1,250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.49.

NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day moving average of $702.95. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

