Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,423 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $255.62 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.22.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

