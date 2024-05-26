Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 415.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

