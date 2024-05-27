Commerce Bank Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,025 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $1,797,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,821,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,946,322.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $1,797,739.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,821,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,946,322.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,159 shares of company stock worth $25,429,028 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $297.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.50. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

