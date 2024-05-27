Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 8,653 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. FMR LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,771,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $15,442,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of CNM opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

