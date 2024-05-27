Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exponent were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $1,428,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $96.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

