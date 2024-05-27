Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $421,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,711,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,325,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,408,000 after purchasing an additional 457,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,688,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 303,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after purchasing an additional 129,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,188,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

