Team Hewins LLC Buys Shares of 2,976 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

