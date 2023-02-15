2 ETFs That Are a Retiree’s Best Friends

The positive inflow of economic data in recent weeks has fostered prospects of a ‘no landing’ scenario where the economy would continue to fly high without experiencing a recession or slowdown.

The nation’s hiring has chugged of late, with the Labor Department reporting that employers added a robust 517,000 jobs in January, which is more than 2.7 times increase than market expectations. Also, the unemployment rate decreased to a 53-year low of 3.4%, depicting strong labor market resilience.



However, yields have climbed more quickly on short-term Treasury than on longer-term bonds, indicating a red flag that a recession is looming. Last week the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped more than 0.85 percentage points below the two-year yield, making the most inverted curve since 1981.

An uncertain market environment conventionally necessitates the need to load up defensive players. Fundamentally strong Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ( VOO ) and…

