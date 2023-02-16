1 Sector For A Market Rally, 1 For A Sell Off

The market sold off hard this morning after the PPI numbers were released, mudding the waters on whether or not the rally from yesterday and days prior is still in effect. On a 12-month basis, headline PPI increased 6%, still elevated but well off its 11.6% peak in March 2022. Following the release, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 200 points.

We may see the market shrug off these numbers and continue to rally, but there is a chance this will be another nail in the market’s coffin. We don’t predict here, so we will see what the market gives us, and trade based on that.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Since the Communications Services sector has been one of the best performing sectors of the past couple weeks, as the market rose, it should be a good play to make anytime the market continues its trek higher.

The two biggest stocks in this ETF are Meta and Alphabet. This morning these stocks are well off their highs of yesterday, however, the market does appear to have caught some traction.

