3 of the Hottest ETFs to Buy Right Now

Despite the Federal Reserve’s restrictive policies since last year to control inflation, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed that inflation rose by 0.5% sequentially and 6.4% year-over-year. Moreover, the hotter-than-expected jobs data from last month suggests that there is still work to be done to achieve the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

If inflation fails to slow down and the jobs market continues to remain tight, then the Fed might be forced to raise the benchmark interest rate higher than it had previously predicted. Goldman Sachs predicted interest rates to rise three more times this year, taking the rates to a peak range of 5.25-5.5%.

Amid this uncertain macroeconomic environment, investors could look to buy Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) with diversified holdings to keep their portfolios stable against market volatility.

To that end, it could be wise for investors to buy ETFs Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ( BND ), Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund ( VWO ), and…

