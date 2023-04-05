My Favorite ETFs for This Market

Decades ago (in the 1990s), I learned that traditional bond funds—whether ETFs, index funds, or mutual funds—would destroy investor holding values in a rising rate environment. Forty years of declining rates hid this fact from the investing public. 2022 exposed the dangers of traditional bond products.

Fortunately, there is a better way to invest in bonds…

The problem with traditional bond ETFs or mutual funds is that they do not hold bonds until maturity. For example, the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) owns Treasury securities to match the Bloomberg 3-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The fund must constantly sell bonds as maturities shorten and buy longer-term bonds to keep the portfolio in line with the index.

When interest rates increase, bond prices go down—it’s a mathematical relationship. If you own an individual bond, you can hold the bond until maturity and receive the face value. Bond funds don’t hold to maturity, so when interest rates rise, bond fund share prices go down and stay down. Because of how these funds are managed to have a specific average maturity, the decline from rising rates is close to permanent.

A few years ago, I discovered the BulletShares series of ETFs offered by Invesco. The company offers a series of these funds covering investment-grade, high-yield, and municipal bonds. By “series,” I mean each fund owns bonds that mature in a single year, and the bonds are held to maturity. Individual ETFs mature and are automatically redeemed each year from one year out to 10 years.

The BulletShares structure provides two advantages…

