Trading Need A Shot In The Arm? Watch This Video Now

Just as you’d expect when the market turns over, Utilities and Health Care become the top-performing sectors in the market. With the market continuing to look relatively weak compared to last week, we can reasonably assume these sectors remain at or near the top of the list of best performing sectors.

Much like the utilities sector, Health Care is also considered to be a more defensive industry as far as investors and traders are concerned. Similar to Utilities, Health Care is an industry that has customers whether the economy is up or down.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV)

Up almost 5% this past week alone, the XLV has joined the XLU in its rally. Powered by stocks like UnitedHealthcare (UNH) and Amgen (AMGN), this sector provides a way for long-term investors to squeeze some value out of a market that has been pretty stingy at times. This sets traders up with a nice opportunity to make a higher probability trade.

By playing this sector as a contrarian view on the market, traders can use this current pull back to their advantage. However, its is still our view, until proven otherwise that this is simply a pullback before a move higher in the market. Unless…

