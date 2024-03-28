Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCO. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

ARCO stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

